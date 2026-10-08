Bayern Munich could punish major Tottenham transfer blunder

Joao Pedro and Luka Vuskovic (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich could reportedly be one to watch regarding the long-term future of Brighton centre-back Luka Vuskovic.

That’s according to German football expert Christian Falk in the latest edition of his CF Bayern Insider column, with the talented young defender clearly someone Bayern have known about for some time.

Vuskovic impressed last season when he was on loan in the Bundesliga with Hamburg, and it looked like his fine form would surely earn him a place in the Tottenham team for this term.

However, Spurs ended up making the surprise decision to sell the Croatia international to Brighton, and he’s continued to impress there, with big clubs remaining keen on him.

Bayern are one of those with an interest in Vuskovic, and it looks like Falk expects this could be something that becomes a topic at some point, even if not straight away.

Luka Vuskovic could be long-term Bayern Munich transfer target

“It is TRUE: Bayern Munich are among the clubs keeping an eye on Luka Vušković’s development at Brighton,” Falk said.

“Both sides have a history; Vušković was offered to FC Bayern before he made the step to the Premier League. Bayern didn’t have the space or the money to make a serious push for the Croatian at that point in time.

“Of course, he’s young and has plenty of time to develop further, so it’s natural he’d still be on the list. As I say, almost in every column, if they sell Min-jae Kim or Hiroki Ito, there will be a place and the money available to sign a new defender. In that scenario, Luka Vušković is absolutely an interesting player for Bayern Munich, as he’s already shown his capabilities in the Bundesliga during an impressive loan spell with Hamburg.

“There is also interest from the footballer in playing for Bayern. So, a good sign from both sides for potential future talks. But at the moment, Bayern Munich are not in a situation where they can make an offer. Nonetheless, they’re keeping the centre-back on the shortlist and are continuing to track his development.”

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