"I can't lie" ex-Arsenal & Chelsea man Cesc Fabregas enjoyed thrashing Man United

Como manager Cesc Fabregas looks on (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Como manager Cesc Fabregas admitted he took some pride in thrashing his old rivals Manchester United in the Champions League last night.

Fabregas, who played against Man Utd many times during his career with both Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premier League, also rather damningly admitted that he asked his players to slow down once they went 4-0 up against the Red Devils.

Como ended up winning 4-1 as Joshua Zirkzee bagged a late consolation, but overall it was a very satisfying night for the Serie A side, where Fabregas has done a tremendous job since taking over as manager.

The Spanish tactician is still only in his first job as a head coach, but he’s got Como playing some stylish football, and the fact that they even qualified for the Champions League at all is some achievement.

Cesc Fabregas on pride at beating Manchester United

Speaking after the game, Fabregas said he couldn’t lie that there was some special pride in beating United so convincingly.

“I can’t lie to you that it wasn’t pride [beating Man Utd],” Fabregas said, as quoted by ESPN.

“I always tell the lads, enjoy yourselves, fight, do everything to make the best career possible for each one of you, because it goes by quickly.

“They made me enjoy myself tonight, but not so much for the win, for the result, because they played like I like my team to play, with conviction, with quality, with a clear head, with aggressiveness, with a fierce pressing.”

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Meanwhile, see below as Fabregas also shared some frustration at his side slowing down towards the end and allowing MUFC their consolation goal…

Overall, though, United fans must feel pretty miserable hearing that Fabregas actually instructed his players to essentially go easy on their opponents once they had such a commanding lead.

It’s a real reflection of how badly United have fallen as a club, and it’s surely increasingly likely to mean Michael Carrick’s days as manager at Old Trafford are numbered.