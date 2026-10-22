“If you don’t run…” – Carrick blames low effort from Man U players as disaster spreads

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has defended himself and his decisions against his captain Bruno Fernandes after last night’s defeat to Como.

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Michael Carrick won 12 of his 17 games in charge as Man U caretaker in the back end of last season, earning him the job full time.

Right now he’s 7 games without a win. The turnaround is incredible – yet somehow predictable. Last night’s 4-1 battering from Como was a humiliation, with a meaningless late goal for the Red Devils somehow almost making things worse.

Things boiled over post game – captain Bruno Fernandez openly criticised his coaching staff, and then manager Michael Carrick then had to respond to Bruno’s quotes.

Carrick defends himself; blames lack of effort from players

“There’s a little bit of whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don’t run, and you don’t run forward, and you don’t run back, you aren’t going to win,” the manager said when it was put to him that his captain had criticised the tactics he chose.

“I have to apologise to the supporters. I care about this football club as much as anyone, if not more, with the position that I’m in and what I value this football club. For us to play in that way is not acceptable.

“Listen. I’ve not given my own position any thought – this is for the supporters – I was one of them watching that and I wasn’t happy all.”

This all feels like it’s rapidly approaching breaking point. Those in charge at Old Trafford would do anything to keep their chosen man in place, but the combination of a long winless run with openly mutinous players feels untenable.