Michael Carrick actions at full-time against Como show his time is up

Michael Carrick cut a dejected figure as he approached Manchester United’s travelling supporters following a damaging 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como, appearing to apologise to the fans after another miserable night for the club.



United travelled to Italy desperately needing a positive response after a difficult start to the season, but instead produced one of their poorest performances under Carrick.

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Como punished them ruthlessly, leaving the United manager facing even more uncomfortable questions about where the team is heading.

Carrick faces supporters after Como humiliation

Footage from full-time showed Carrick walking towards the away section after the final whistle and acknowledging the Man United supporters who had made the journey to Italy.

His gesture appeared apologetic after a result that will only increase the pressure surrounding his position.

Michael Carrick apologising to the Manchester United fans at full-time. #MUFC https://t.co/Uip2kRpBVL — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 21, 2026

United were comprehensively beaten by Como, with Nico Paz playing a starring role as the Italian side exposed major weaknesses in Carrick’s team.

The defeat was particularly concerning because United rarely looked capable of turning the game around once they fell behind.

Como ran out 4-1 winners in what became another painful European away night for Man United.

Apology cannot hide the bigger problem

Carrick acknowledging the supporters was the right thing to do. Fans who travel across Europe deserve recognition when they have just watched their team lose so heavily.

But United are reaching the stage where apologies matter far less than solutions.

The biggest concern is not simply one bad Champions League result. United have struggled for consistency throughout the opening months of the campaign, and Carrick has yet to find a tactical formula that gives the team enough control defensively without sacrificing attacking threat.

There are mitigating circumstances. Injuries have badly affected his defensive options, while several important players have either been unavailable or struggling for form.

Even so, losing 4-1 to Como will inevitably raise questions about whether Carrick can turn the situation around.

His relationship with the supporters remains important because of his history with the club, but sentiment can only provide so much protection.

If performances continue in this direction, United’s hierarchy may soon have a much bigger decision to make than Carrick simply saying sorry after another defeat.