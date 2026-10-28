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Chelsea remain interested in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as they continue planning another defensive addition for 2027.

The 24-year-old has returned to his best after an injury-hit 2025/26 campaign and has quickly re-established himself as one of Everton’s most important players.

His strong start has also earned him a return to the England setup, while Chelsea are among several elite clubs monitoring his situation.

Chelsea admire Everton’s Branthwaite

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are keen admirers of Branthwaite and could target him when they next strengthen Xabi Alonso’s defence.

Everton, however, have no intention of making a sale easy.

Branthwaite signed a new contract running until 2030, and Football Insider reports that the Toffees still value him at around £80million. Manchester United and several overseas clubs are also interested.

Chelsea’s admiration is not new. A recent report revealed in July that the Blues viewed Branthwaite as a potential long-term cornerstone of their defence because of his age, physical profile and Premier League experience.

The Everton defender has also received strong praise from David Moyes. Following one of his performances this season, Moyes said:

“Jarrad was excellent.” The Everton boss also called him “a really good player” and insisted there is “far more to come.”

Branthwaite fits the profile but £80m is the problem

From Chelsea’s perspective, the attraction is obvious.

Branthwaite is left-footed, physically dominant, quick enough to defend large spaces and already proven in the Premier League. At 24, he also fits Chelsea’s preference for players who can contribute immediately while still improving.

The complication is Everton’s negotiating position. A contract until 2030 means there is little pressure to sell, while competition from Manchester United, Liverpool and overseas clubs could drive the price even higher.

Chelsea should remain interested, but £80m would represent a major commitment for a defender with a recent injury record.

If Branthwaite stays fit and continues performing at this level, though, Chelsea may eventually decide that his combination of age, experience and upside justifies paying a premium.

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