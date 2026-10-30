Liverpool, Arsenal & Man Utd face battle to sign rising star with £50m release clause

Aleksey Batrakov in action for Galatasaray (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United are reportedly among the long list of clubs eyeing up exciting Galatasaray youngster Aleksey Batrakov.

The talented 21-year-old first caught the eye at former club Lokomotiv Moscow before joining Galatasaray this summer, and it seems Europe’s elite are all keeping a close eye on him.

With a £50m release clause in his contract, the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Man Utd are mentioned as suitors for Batrakov, though they’re not alone.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Manchester City could be in the mix too, though there’s some suggestion that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain could be viewed as more favourable options for him.

What next for Aleksey Batrakov?

Batrakov looks like a huge prospect, so it’s not too surprising that there’s already some uncertainty over his Galatasaray future, even though he only recently joined them.

The Russia international will want to choose his next club carefully, and TEAMtalk are claiming that he’s leaning towards Barca and PSG over Premier League clubs at the moment.

The ‘stature’ and ‘style of play’ of those two teams is said to be appealing to Batrakov, but it’s also important to note that Galatasaray are not keen to sell, according to the report.

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We’ll have to see how this pans out, but for now it looks like this is just early interest and something unlikely to accelerate straight away.

Having said that, his £50m release clause will surely be tempting to a lot of top clubs, and it could pave the way for him to move sooner than expected.