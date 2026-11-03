Man United and Man City eye long-term right-back solution with World Cup star targeted

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Manchester City and Manchester United are both monitoring Villarreal right-back Alex Freeman after the United States international’s rapid rise in Spain.

The 22-year-old has established himself as Villarreal’s first-choice option on the right and built on that momentum with a strong 2026 World Cup under Mauricio Pochettino.

His pace, athleticism and ability to play across the back line have now put him on the radar of several major Premier League clubs.

Man United and Man City interested in Freeman

According to Football Insider, Man City and Man United are among the clubs tracking Freeman closely.

City are understood to view him as a potential long-term solution at right-back, while United have also sent scouts to watch him as they continue planning a defensive rebuild.

Tottenham are in the race too, with Roberto De Zerbi assessing alternatives amid continued uncertainty around Pedro Porro’s future.

Freeman joined Villarreal in January 2026 and has since developed into a regular starter in both La Liga and the Champions League.

He also made the United States squad for the 2026 World Cup and featured in all five matches, further raising his profile.

A related CaughtOffside report also states that United, Chelsea and City are all tracking Freeman, while Villarreal remain in a strong position because he is contracted until 2032.

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Freeman fits a modern full-back profile

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

It is easy to see why both Manchester clubs are interested.

Freeman is quick, physically strong and comfortable progressing the ball from deeper positions. He can also operate across several defensive roles, which makes him especially attractive to teams looking for tactical flexibility.

For City, the appeal is obvious because Matheus Nunes is currently being used at right-back despite being a natural midfielder, while Rico Lewis and Abdukodir Khusanov provide alternatives.

United’s need may be even clearer. They are actively rebuilding their defence and have already been linked with several full-backs and centre-backs ahead of 2027.

The main obstacle is Villarreal.

Freeman’s long-term contract means they do not need to sell, and his value could rise further if he continues performing in Europe.

For now, both clubs appear to be monitoring rather than negotiating, but Freeman is quickly becoming one of the most interesting young right-backs on the market.

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