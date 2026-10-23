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Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Galatasaray attacking midfielder Aleksey Batrakov after being impressed by his performances in European competition.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, representatives from both Premier League clubs watched the 21-year-old in action against Lille on Wednesday, with the Russian international finding the net in Galatasaray’s impressive 4-2 victory.

Aleksey Batrakov attracts Premier League interest

The attacking midfielder has made an encouraging start in Turkey after his summer move from Lokomotiv Moscow. His technical ability, creativity, and eye for goal have quickly made him a player capable of attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Batrakov scored 17 goals and registered 12 assists in 36 appearances for Lokomotiv last season, showcasing his attacking quality before moving to Galatasaray for a €25 million fee. He has continued to impress in his new surroundings, recording two goals and two assists in his first six starts for the Turkish giants.

Liverpool could view the youngster as a valuable addition to their attacking midfield options, while Arsenal are also assessing his potential as they look to strengthen their squad.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have previously monitored his development, creating the possibility of significant competition for his signature.

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Batrakov available for £50m

However, convincing Galatasaray to sell their summer signing will not be straightforward. The Istanbul outfit are pleased with his early performances and have little desire to lose a player they believe can become an important part of their future plans.

Nevertheless, Batrakov’s contract reportedly includes a release clause worth approximately £50 million, applicable to clubs competing in England, Spain, Italy and Germany. This could provide his Premier League admirers with a clear route to securing his services.

His move away from Russia has also made a potential transfer to England more feasible, following restrictions that previously complicated direct dealings with Russian clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool will continue monitoring his progress before deciding whether to formalise their interest. With several rivals also tracking the midfielder, Batrakov could emerge as a major transfer target in the coming windows.