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Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento as both Premier League clubs consider a potential move for the England international.

The 23-year-old has attracted considerable attention with his performances at St James’ Park, and his long-term future is now a growing focus ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal and Manchester City remain admirers of the right-back and have continued monitoring his situation this season.

Tino Livramento attracts Arsenal and Man City interest

Both clubs have previously tried to secure his signature, but Newcastle resisted their advances. However, the Magpies could face a difficult decision regarding his future, with his current contract set to expire in the summer of 2028.

The report claims Newcastle would reluctantly consider selling the defender next summer if they fail to make progress over a contract extension.

Livramento has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, and his latest setback has further complicated matters. He managed just 14 Premier League starts last season and has played only 33 minutes in the competition during the 2026/27 campaign.

Despite his fitness concerns, the former Southampton defender remains highly regarded, with Newcastle keen to retain his services.

Newcastle keen to secure Tino Livramento future

The Magpies reportedly have no doubts about the player’s ability and would ideally like to agree fresh terms with him.

Arsenal could view Livramento as an attractive addition to their defensive options, while Manchester City could also benefit from his versatility and attacking qualities from the right flank.

However, Newcastle are not actively looking to offload the England international, meaning interested clubs may have to wait for developments regarding his contract.

A lot could depend on his recovery from injury and whether negotiations over a new agreement make meaningful progress in the coming months.