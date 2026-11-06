Chelsea manager prediction made as ex-player is tipped to succeed Xabi Alonso

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Cesc Fabregas is being tipped as a future Chelsea manager, with the former Blues midfielder continuing to build an impressive reputation at Como.

The 39-year-old has overseen a remarkable rise in Italy and has emerged as one of Europe’s most admired young coaches.

His connection to Chelsea naturally makes him an obvious name whenever the Stamford Bridge job is discussed, even though Xabi Alonso only took charge this summer.

Sanderson backs Fabregas for future Chelsea job

Speaking on talkSPORT’s Kick-Off, former England striker Lianne Sanderson suggested Fabregas could eventually succeed Alonso at Chelsea.

“There’s a lot of conversation about Cesc Fabregas. When you’re a good coach, good manager, he’s going to be linked to different teams,” Sanderson said.

“My hot take was he’ll be the next Chelsea manager after Xabi Alonso.”

The prediction comes amid growing admiration for Fabregas’ work at Como. talkSPORT reports that the Italian side have lost only once this season and sit just two points off the top of Serie A, while also impressing in the Champions League.

Fabregas has already been linked with Chelsea before. CaughtOffside reported in April that he was being considered after Liam Rosenior’s departure, though he publicly played down the speculation and insisted his focus remained on Como.

Fabregas feels like a natural Chelsea candidate

There is an obvious logic to the idea. Fabregas knows Chelsea, understands the Premier League and has shown that he can build an attractive, competitive team without relying solely on superstar players.

However, any suggestion that Alonso is already under serious threat would be premature. Chelsea appointed him on a four-year contract in May, with the club highlighting his leadership, tactical quality and track record at Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid.

That said, Fabregas’ trajectory is difficult to ignore. Como have gone from an ambitious project to genuine European contenders under his guidance, and his reputation is likely to keep growing if that progress continues.

For Chelsea, he could eventually become an ideal fit: a former player with a strong identity, modern tactical ideas and emotional ties to Stamford Bridge.

The timing may not be right now, but Sanderson’s prediction certainly does not feel far-fetched.

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