Chelsea star Cole Palmer faces major England challenge after Tuchel decision

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Cole Palmer could face a prolonged battle to regain his place in the England squad, with Thomas Tuchel increasingly settled on the attacking options currently available to him.

The Chelsea playmaker has now missed consecutive international camps after withdrawing from the September squad because of fitness concerns before being left out entirely for November’s Nations League games against Croatia and Spain.

Palmer’s talent is not in doubt, but availability and competition for places have complicated his England prospects.

Chelsea star Palmer faces uphill England battle

According to Football Insider, sources believe Palmer faces an “uphill battle” to force his way back into Tuchel’s plans.

The England manager was reportedly unhappy after Palmer withdrew from the September camp, while players such as Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze and Morgan Gibbs-White have strengthened their positions in his absence.

Tuchel has publicly insisted Palmer’s November omission was not personal, but Sky Sports reported that the decision was deliberately designed to reward players who were available during previous camps.

CaughtOffside also reported that Palmer’s omission represented a significant setback despite his availability and improved Chelsea form.

Palmer still has the quality to force Tuchel into a rethink

It would be premature to suggest Palmer’s England career is in serious danger.

His club form remains strong enough to demand attention, and competition within Tuchel’s squad can change quickly. The bigger issue appears to be trust and availability rather than ability.

Chelsea teammate Morgan Rogers strongly defended Palmer this week, dismissing suggestions that the 24-year-old does not want to represent England.

Rogers said claims questioning Palmer’s commitment were “a lie” and stressed that the midfielder simply needed to manage his body after a difficult period with injury.

That distinction matters. Palmer cannot control the depth of England’s attacking talent, but he can make himself impossible to overlook by staying fit and performing consistently for Chelsea.

Tuchel clearly values players who repeatedly show up for international camps, so Palmer’s quickest route back is simple: remain available, keep producing and remove any question over reliability.

If he does that, his quality should eventually force the door open again.

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