Tottenham midfielder with 'enormous potential' is on the radar of Barcelona

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Tottenham Hotspur could face growing interest in Lucas Bergvall, with Barcelona reportedly monitoring the Swedish midfielder as questions continue over his role under Roberto De Zerbi.

The 20-year-old signed a new long-term contract only last month, but increased competition in Tottenham’s midfield has limited his Premier League starts this season.

With Barcelona and Napoli both tracking his situation, Spurs may eventually have to decide how central Bergvall is to their long-term plans.

Barcelona monitoring Tottenham star Bergvall

According to Tuttomercato, via TEAMtalk, Barcelona have placed Bergvall on their radar, while Napoli are also monitoring the Sweden international.

Bergvall has started only twice in the Premier League this season, with summer arrivals Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes increasing competition for places.

Tottenham’s own statistics list him with eight appearances and six starts across all competitions in 2026/27.

However, Spurs clearly still believe strongly in his potential. When Bergvall signed his new contract in September, sporting director Johan Lange said:

“Lucas is an outstanding young player with enormous potential.” Lange also praised his technical ability, intelligence and attitude.

De Zerbi was similarly positive, saying Bergvall is “brave”, wants responsibility and has the personality to perform in important moments.

Spurs should be careful not to create their own problem

Barcelona’s interest should not cause panic, but Tottenham do need to manage Bergvall carefully.

He is still only 20 and has already made 80 appearances for Spurs before this season, while also becoming Sweden’s youngest-ever World Cup player during the summer.

The difficulty is minutes. Bergvall cannot develop purely through training, especially when Tonali and Fernandes are occupying major midfield roles. If he continues starting only occasionally, interest from clubs such as Barcelona will naturally become more tempting.

Tottenham’s advantage is contractual control. Bergvall has only just renewed and the club are reportedly reluctant to sell in the short term.

That means the smartest response is not to consider offers, but to give him a clear pathway.

Bergvall remains one of Tottenham’s highest-upside young players. Losing him because the midfield became too crowded would be a self-inflicted mistake.

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