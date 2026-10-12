(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly made their intentions clear to Manchester United as they look to secure the signature of one of the Premier League club’s brightest young prospects.

According to AS, the Spanish giants have approached the Red Devils to discuss a potential move for JJ Gabriel, who recently turned 16.

Real Madrid step up interest in JJ Gabriel

Gabriel has risen rapidly through Manchester United’s youth ranks since joining the club’s academy in 2022. The attacking talent has impressed with his performances and goal contributions, attracting attention from several major European clubs.

He scored 29 goals and registered four assists in 32 appearances last season before earning promotion to United’s Under-21 setup. The youngster has continued his impressive form this campaign, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 120 minutes at that level.

However, his future at Old Trafford has become increasingly uncertain after he reportedly expressed a desire to leave the club last month.

Real Madrid have now contacted Manchester United to understand the youngster’s contract situation and explore negotiating a transfer fee.

The Spanish side have reportedly set a financial limit for the deal, though they have not disclosed the exact figure.

José Félix Díaz states in AS: ‘Real Madrid kept United’s management informed at all times of the possibility of signing him and their willingness to negotiate a transfer fee for the young English talent.’

Competition for Manchester United youngster Gabriel

Real Madrid are not the only European heavyweight interested in securing Gabriel’s services. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also reportedly monitoring the situation as the battle for his signature intensifies.

The teenager’s eligibility for an EU passport could also shape his next destination, given the restrictions on international transfers involving young players.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be desperate to avoid losing another promising academy prospect and will hope to find a solution that protects their long-term interests.

It remains to be seen whether Gabriel will choose a fresh challenge in Spain or Germany. Real Madrid have made their interest clear, but a deal is far from guaranteed as the youngster considers his options.

The coming weeks could prove crucial in determining where one of United’s most exciting young talents continues his development.