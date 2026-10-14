(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly made direct contact with Manchester United as they step up their pursuit of highly rated academy sensation JJ Gabriel.

The 16-year-old attacker has attracted interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs amid growing uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

Gabriel’s contract situation has become a major talking point following reports of a breakdown in negotiations over his scholarship and long-term development pathway.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now provided a significant update, revealing that Real Madrid are actively pushing to secure the teenager’s signature.

Real Madrid contact Manchester United for JJ Gabriel

Writing on X, Romano confirmed that the Spanish giants have taken a concrete step in their pursuit of Gabriel by contacting Manchester United directly.

The journalist also provided an update on the involvement of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

“JJ Gabriel deal race continues as Real Madrid are pushing and already made direct contact also with Man United. Barcelona keen in the background; PSG and Bayern met his camp but not advanced so far.”

? JJ Gabriel deal race continues as Real Madrid are pushing and already made direct contact also with Man United. Barcelona keen in the background; PSG and Bayern met his camp but not advanced so far.@online_apuesta ?https://t.co/2iuAxnXr6P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2026

The development represents an important escalation in Real Madrid’s interest.

While several European heavyweights have been monitoring Gabriel’s situation, Madrid have now opened direct communication with United as they explore the possibility of securing a deal.

Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich also interested in JJ Gabriel

Gabriel’s uncertain future has sparked considerable interest across Europe.

The Manchester United academy prospect is regarded as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in English football, having impressed with his performances at youth level.

His technical ability, creativity and eye for goal have attracted attention from clubs renowned for recruiting and developing elite young players.

Barcelona remain interested in the teenager, although Romano suggests their pursuit is currently less advanced than Real Madrid’s.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have also held meetings with Gabriel’s representatives.

However, neither club has progressed significantly in negotiations at this stage.

Madrid’s direct contact with Manchester United could therefore prove important as the competition for the youngster’s signature intensifies.

JJ Gabriel saga continues

Gabriel’s situation at Old Trafford reached a boiling point after he stopped attending training at Carrington following a breakdown in scholarship negotiations.

With the player reportedly favoring a move to Spain to continue his development, Real Madrid are increasingly confident of wrapping up a deal.

However, Manchester United remain determined to protect their financial rights, with FIFA training compensation regulations and potential tribunal payouts looming over the final terms of his inevitable departure.