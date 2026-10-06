Man United face growing JJ Gabriel problem after first-team demands emerge

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s dispute with highly-rated teenager JJ Gabriel has taken another twist, with fresh details emerging over the demands made by his representatives before scholarship talks could begin.

The 15-year-old has not trained with United since walking out ahead of the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton on September 16, and there now appears to be very little sign of the situation being resolved quickly.

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For a player regarded as one of the brightest talents in the academy, it has become a messy and increasingly public stand-off.

Gabriel’s camp demanded first-team minutes

According to ESPN, Gabriel’s representatives told United that he should play at least 20 minutes against Sabah FK, Brighton and Bournemouth before they would begin discussions over a scholarship agreement.

The report also claims Gabriel’s camp believe certain promises made by United have been broken.

One obvious complication was the Sabah fixture. Gabriel had not been included in United’s UEFA squad, meaning he could not feature in that Champions League game anyway.

He was reportedly in line to make his first-team debut against Brighton before the dispute escalated and his representatives requested that United cancel his registration.

Gabriel turns 16 today, which is significant because he then becomes eligible to sign a scholarship agreement.

Man United cannot afford to let a dispute dictate the pathway

This is where United need to be careful.

Gabriel is clearly an exceptional talent, but no academy player should be guaranteed senior minutes simply as a condition of staying.

First-team opportunities need to be earned and decided by the coaching staff, not written into informal demands.

At the same time, United cannot ignore why the situation has reached this point.

Sky Sports reports that Gabriel is still expected to leave despite remaining registered with the club, while Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all been linked with him.

That makes this a test of United’s academy management as much as Gabriel’s patience.

The club should absolutely fight to keep him, but not at any cost. If the pathway becomes dictated by demands for guaranteed minutes, it sets a difficult precedent for every elite youngster coming through Carrington.

The best outcome would be a reset in expectations on both sides. Right now, though, that feels increasingly unlikely.

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