Man U prepare for potential legal action over £300,000 swindle of player they think could end up worth £100m

JJ Gabriel in the FA Youth cup semi. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to lose one of their best youngsters, and they’re ready to fight legally over the move if it happens.

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Manchester United have a lot going on right now after a poor start to the season.

But one of the big storylines of the last few months at Old Trafford has been nothing to do with the first team at all. In fact, it’s a 15 year old who is at the centre of a storm right now.

Young JJ Gabriel is considered one of the best talents in the country, and a battle over his future is turning nasty. The youngster told United last month that he wanted to leave the club because of a lack of opportunities. His current deal ends at the end of the season, but as he’s still on an academy contract he can walk away once he turns 16. Man U would receive just £300,000 in compensation were that to happen.

Man U prepare for “regulatory or legal action” against agents in Gabriel deal

Manchester United are not in a strong position – they can’t force the youngster to stay. But they are ready to lash out, and their target appears to be Ali Barat, the rising sports agent who has started representing Gabriel and is apparently behind his sudden agitation.

According to TeamTalk, the club are said to be considering “regulatory and perhaps even legal action” against anyone involved in making the Gabriel move happen. Barat received his authorisation to represent minors on the very same day that Gabriel started pushing for his move. Fishy.

This looks like it’s going to get messy, and there are plenty of twists and turns still to come.