Chelsea ready to offer hefty contract to 'important' Barcelona player in January

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Xabi Alonso Chelsea
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to make Frenkie de Jong one of their highest-paid players if they can convince Barcelona to sell the midfielder in January.

The Blues have been linked with the Netherlands international before, but their interest appears to be becoming more serious.

At 29, De Jong would also represent a slightly different type of signing for Chelsea an experienced, proven midfielder rather than another player bought primarily for future potential.

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The difficulty is persuading Barcelona to part with a player who remains important to Hansi Flick.

Chelsea willing to offer De Jong a ‘hefty’ contract

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are prepared to offer De Jong a significant salary package if an agreement can be reached with Barcelona.

The midfielder signed a new Barcelona contract last year that runs until 2029, meaning the Spanish champions are under no contractual pressure to sell.

However, Chelsea are continuing to monitor his situation as they look to add greater experience and control to their midfield.

De Jong’s ability to receive possession under pressure, carry the ball through midfield and dictate the tempo remains particularly attractive to the London club.

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De Jong could bring stability to Xabi Alonso’s midfield

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona against Real Madrid
Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona against Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

There is a strong argument that De Jong would be a very useful addition.

Chelsea have invested heavily in younger midfielders, but an experienced player who has competed for major trophies and played hundreds of matches for Barcelona could give the group another dimension.

Flick remains a major admirer. Following a Barcelona victory earlier this year, the German said: “De Jong is very important… he still played a great game.” His comments were published on Barcelona’s official website.

That praise also highlights Chelsea’s biggest obstacle: Barcelona still value him.

A January transfer therefore looks difficult rather than impossible. Chelsea may be willing to make De Jong a huge financial offer, but personal terms are only one part of the equation.

If Barcelona eventually become open to negotiations, though, De Jong would give Chelsea proven quality at an age when he should still have several strong seasons ahead of him.

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  1. bring in Alex Scott this must be the first priority by January before talking about de jong…Alex Scott is a perfect needed midfielder for the club now.. Give Bournemouth what they want and get the young lad to the bridge then we are good to go for the season…

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