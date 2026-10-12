Xabi Alonso looks on (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as they continue their search for a replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

According to a Football Insider report, the Blues have identified the 29-year-old as a potential addition ahead of the January transfer window. However, convincing Barcelona to let the Dutch international go could prove difficult.

Chelsea eye Frenkie de Jong transfer

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their midfield after Fernandez’s summer departure, and De Jong has emerged as a promising option.

The former Ajax star has become an important figure at Barcelona, combining possession control with composure under pressure. His experience at the highest level could make him a valuable addition to Chelsea as they look to stay competitive in the Premier League.

However, a deal for the Netherlands international is unlikely to be straightforward. Football Insider reports that Barcelona would demand at least £50 million to consider selling the midfielder in January.

De Jong is recovering from an injury, but he is reportedly close to returning to action. His availability could complicate negotiations, as Barcelona want him back in the team as they pursue silverware this season.

The midfielder is also under contract at the Spanish club until 2029, giving Barcelona considerable leverage in any potential transfer discussions.

Chelsea face difficult negotiations for De Jong

Meanwhile, Chelsea have explored other options as they attempt to rebuild their midfield following Fernandez’s exit.

The London club had previously agreed a reported £47 million deal for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, but the French side eventually withdrew from the agreement on deadline day.

That setback seems to have encouraged Chelsea to consider alternatives, with De Jong now among the players attracting their attention.

Nevertheless, Barcelona’s reluctance to lose an established midfielder could make negotiations challenging. Chelsea may need to offer a substantial fee to persuade the Spanish giants to negotiate.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will formalise their interest in January, but De Jong’s situation is one worth monitoring as the transfer window approaches.