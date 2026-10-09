Xabi Alonso looks on during Real Madrid's defeat against Manchester City (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong in 2027 as uncertainty grows over his long-term future at the Spanish club.

According to a SPORT report, the Blues are ready to take advantage of the situation surrounding the Netherlands international, who could become available as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Frenkie de Jong attracts Chelsea interest

Chelsea are looking for a quality replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who joined Manchester City on deadline day in a £125 million deal. The London club failed to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara after the proposed transfer collapsed, leaving them with more work to do in the market.

De Jong could prove to be an excellent option for Chelsea. The 29-year-old has considerable experience at the highest level, having made almost 300 appearances for Barcelona since joining from Ajax in 2019.

However, his current injury problems could complicate any potential move. The midfielder suffered a knee injury over the summer and is working to return to action. Chelsea will need to monitor his recovery carefully before deciding whether to pursue a deal.

Barcelona’s midfield options could also influence their decision, with Rodri’s arrival and the development of Marc Bernal adding competition for places alongside established stars such as Pedri, Dani Olmo and Fermín López.

It remains to be seen whether the Catalan giants will sanction his departure.

What next for De Jong?

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s pursuit of Camara appears to have become more complicated. Journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested that a January move looks unlikely, with Monaco reportedly seeking a fee of around €70 million for the Senegal international.

Liverpool and several other Premier League clubs are also monitoring the midfielder’s situation, potentially increasing competition for his signature.

Chelsea could therefore explore alternative options as they plan their next midfield rebuild. De Jong’s technical ability, passing range and experience would make him an attractive addition if he regains full fitness.

However, much will depend on Barcelona’s stance and the player’s recovery. Chelsea have time to assess the situation before making a formal approach in 2027.