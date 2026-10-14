"Stance has changed" - Fabrizio Romano delivers major Liverpool transfer boost

Liverpool FC breaking news (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a major potential transfer boost for Liverpool as it seems like Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott will now be available in January.

The £100m-rated England international has been a target for Liverpool and Chelsea in recent times, and it seems Bournemouth could now be more open to letting him go in the middle of the season.

It initially seemed like any deal for Scott would most likely have to wait until next summer after the Cherries rejected interest in him prior to the start of this campaign.

However, see below as Romano has confirmed the recent news that it now looks like Liverpool and Chelsea could get the chance to sign Scott in January instead…

???????? Alex Scott could leave Bournemouth in January in case of big proposal. The stance has changed after meeting with agents as Bournemouth rejected all the proposals in the summer. Chelsea are still involved. Liverpool were keen also in July. Price tag expected to be over… pic.twitter.com/p5JKSypXcc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 14, 2026

“Alex Scott could leave Bournemouth in January in case of big proposal,” Romano posted on X. “The stance has changed after meeting with agents as Bournemouth rejected all the proposals in the summer. Chelsea are still involved. Liverpool were keen also in July. Price tag expected to be over £100m, as BBC reports.”

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Could Alex Scott link up with Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth?

A move to Liverpool surely makes sense for all parties as the Reds have not made the most convincing start to life under new manager Andoni Iraola.

The Spanish tactician shone during his time as Bournemouth manager, and one imagines it could really help him to have Scott with him at Anfield as he played such a key role in his Cherries side last season.

The talented 23-year-old looks ready to make the step up to a bigger club after impressing at the Vitality Stadium and becoming an increasing presence in Thomas Tuchel’s England squads.

Liverpool could be a good project for him, as he’d surely get a key role in Iraola’s side after a dip in form from Alexis Mac Allister, and long-term doubts over the Argentine’s future.