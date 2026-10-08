Alex Scott lining up for England (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson has praised Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott amid transfer rumours linking him with the Blues.

The talented young England international has really caught the eye with his performances for Bournemouth in the last year or so, playing a key role in getting them into Europe.

It now seems highly likely that the Cherries are going to struggle to keep hold of Scott, and we’ve reported on Chelsea being one of his main suitors.

Johnson has praised Scott and believes he looks like could be the “real deal” based on what he’s seen so far, though he also cautioned about over-hyping the 23-year-old and going out and spending big money on him straight away.

Glen Johnson on Chelsea transfer target Alex Scott

“Yeah, when I’ve seen him play, he looks likely to be the real deal,” Johnson told football.london.

“Obviously, there’s still a lot of question marks. You know, we’ve seen loads and loads of players have a flash in the pan and then fall away, which I hope isn’t the case for him.

“But there’s definitely a lot more to prove and a lot more to show than saying, ‘he’s our man, go get him already’.”

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Alex Scott looks ideal for Chelsea’s needs in midfield

Scott has impressed with England after winning his first caps at senior level, and he can surely go to another level in terms of his club football as well.

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Without being disrespectful to Bournemouth, he’ll surely view them as a stepping stone to something bigger, and they’ve done really well with this model in the past as they’ve been able to make a significant profit on their star players.

Chelsea will hope to take advantage and bring Scott in as their replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who left for Manchester City on Deadline Day in the summer.