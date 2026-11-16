Report: Man Utd and Chelsea push for Barcelona star after huge €100m offers

(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs pushing hardest to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, with the Catalan giants already receiving offers worth around €100million.

The 23-year-old has become one of Barcelona’s most productive attacking midfielders and his versatility has made him particularly attractive to Premier League clubs.

United see him as a potential long-term solution in the No.10 role, while Chelsea remain interested after previously attempting to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Man United and Chelsea step up Fermin Lopez interest

According to Sport, Barcelona have received proposals worth approximately €100m for Fermin, with Man United and Chelsea regarded as the most persistent clubs in the race.

Both Premier League clubs are pushing strongly for the Spain international.

The interest is understandable. Fermin has contributed goals and assists consistently this season and can operate centrally, as an advanced midfielder or from wider positions.

Chelsea have been linked with him for more than a year and previously made a significant attempt to sign him. United’s interest has intensified as they consider how their attacking midfield could evolve under Mauricio Pochettino, particularly with Bruno Fernandes’ long-term future still uncertain.

A CaughtOffside report also states that United are prepared to rival Chelsea for Fermin, with Barcelona’s financial position potentially forcing them to consider a major offer despite their preference to keep him.

Fermin would suit both the Premier League clubs

From United’s perspective, Fermin would offer something Pochettino values highly: energy, pressing intensity and goals from midfield.

He could eventually succeed Fernandes while also playing alongside him in the short term.

Chelsea’s case is equally strong. Fermin would add another technically gifted attacker who can play between the lines, and his ability to arrive late in the penalty area would give Xabi Alonso a different profile from his existing midfield options.

The biggest obstacle may not be Barcelona’s asking price. Fermin has repeatedly indicated that he is happy at the club and wants to remain there long term. That means even a €100m offer may not be enough unless his own position changes.

Barcelona’s finances could keep the door slightly open, but United and Chelsea should avoid assuming money alone will complete this deal.

For now, both clubs appear serious. The real question is whether Fermin can be convinced that leaving Barcelona is the right next step.

Pochettino considers reunion with £40m-rated PL ace to solve Man United problem