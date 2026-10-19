(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has delivered a concerning injury update on Jeremie Frimpong, admitting the Dutch defender is unlikely to return before the November international break.

Frimpong suffered a fresh muscle injury shortly after coming on at half-time during Liverpool’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The setback could leave the Reds without the right-back for several weeks as they navigate a demanding schedule of domestic and European fixtures.

Iraola also provided an update on Dominik Szoboszlai, who continues to struggle with a muscle problem, although the news surrounding the Hungarian midfielder was more encouraging.

Andoni Iraola reveals extent of Jeremie Frimpong injury

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Villarreal, Iraola confirmed that Frimpong had suffered a new muscle injury against Brentford.

The Dutch international experienced the problem almost immediately after being introduced at the interval, leaving the Liverpool manager frustrated by the unfortunate timing of the setback.

Iraola said (quotes via James Pearce):

“Jeremie is obviously a new muscle injury and it happened, I think, in the second or third minute he was playing, difficult to predict and we will have to wait until he recovers. But it’s going to be difficult, I think, before the [November international] break. We will try but it’s going to be difficult to have him.”

The expected four-week absence leaves Liverpool short of options on the right flank as they prepare for a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures.

In addition to Frimpong’s layoff, midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is also facing time on the treatment table after aggravating a lingering muscle issue against Brentford.

However, Iraola offered a more optimistic outlook regarding the Hungarian’s recovery timeline:

“Dom is different. It’s not a new injury, I think it’s in the same place it was probably last week. He hasn’t worsened the injury but probably we have to be a little bit more patient until he recovers fully. But it’s not like something now where he has to wait a lot of time to come back.”

While Szoboszlai’s absence is not expected to be long-term, the double setback forces Iraola to adapt his midfield and defensive rotations.

Liverpool next clash vs Villarreal

Liverpool will now turn their attention to the Champions League as they prepare to welcome Villarreal to Anfield.

The Reds enter the fixture following consecutive victories over LASK and Brentford, having responded positively to their disappointing 3-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City.

Liverpool produced an emphatic 6-3 victory over LASK in midweek before coming from behind to defeat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday.

Víctor Muñoz and Alexander Isak scored the goals at the Gtech Community Stadium, completing the turnaround after Brentford midfielder Yehor Yarmoliuk was sent off shortly before half-time.

However, the injuries to Frimpong and Szoboszlai mean Iraola may have to make further adjustments to his starting line-up against Villarreal.

Araújo is among the options to fill in at right-back, while Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch could be entrusted with greater responsibility in midfield.

Young midfielder Trey Nyoni is also pushing for another start after featuring against LASK, with Lewis Koumas and Rio Ngumoha among those hoping for further opportunities.

Iraola will be eager to maintain Liverpool’s recent momentum in Europe, but the latest injury setbacks have complicated his preparations ahead of another important fixture.