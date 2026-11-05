(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has come under criticism after footage emerged of his frustrated reaction towards teammate Kostas Tsimikas during Wednesday’s 3-2 Champions League defeat against Fenerbahce.

The Hungarian international was visibly annoyed during a second-half corner-kick situation, with cameras capturing him throwing his hands into the air before appearing to complain towards manager Andoni Iraola and the Liverpool bench.

Dominik Szoboszlai appears furious with Kostas Tsimikas during Liverpool defeat

The incident happened during the second half. Liverpool won a corner and as Tsimikas went up to take the set-piece, Szoboszlai appeared to become frustrated with the situation.

Cameras captured the Hungarian throwing his arms into the air before turning towards the Liverpool technical area, seemingly directing his complaints at Iraola and the coaching staff.

The footage quickly circulated on social media following Liverpool’s defeat, prompting criticism from some supporters.

Several fans questioned Szoboszlai’s body language, while others drew comparisons with Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who has also faced criticism for his consta t frustration during matches.

Szoboszlai’s reaction to Tsimikas taking a corner last night is gaining some traction online ? Thoughts, Reds? #LFC pic.twitter.com/LR3GRWcAoJ — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) November 5, 2026

Dare I say this is very much like watching a certain other No.8 for one of Liverpool’s rivals. https://t.co/IYBnNW5BTU — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 5, 2026

The latest footage has also brought renewed attention to a previous incident involving Szoboszlai and his Liverpool teammates.

During pre-season, the Hungarian was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with Curtis Jones and Tsimikas.

While on-field disagreements and frustrations are normal, it is important that these are managed to make sure the team bond is not spoiled.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s awful statistics against Fenerbahce

Szoboszlai was deployed in an advanced midfield role as Iraola experimented with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalscorer Trey Nyoni and Alexis Mac Allister operated as the two deeper midfielders, allowing the Hungarian to play further forward.

However, Szoboszlai struggled to make a meaningful impact as Liverpool surrendered the lead twice before eventually losing 3-2.

His reported statistics from the match were particularly disappointing.

Szoboszlai vs Fenerbahce: 0 tackles

0 interceptions

0 recoveries

0 ground duels won

0 aerial duels won

4/20 successful crosses Excuse me, but these numbers are not acceptable. https://t.co/sjhyDor2y7 — centrekop. (@centrekop) November 4, 2026

The stats shows a frustrating evening for a player who is normally known for his energy, pressing and attacking contribution.

Although Szoboszlai was operating in a more advanced position, failing to win a single ground or aerial duel raises questions about his effectiveness during the contest.

His crossing was another area of concern. The Hungarian attempted 20 deliveries but completed only four, producing a success rate of just 20%.

It was a performance to forget for Szoboszlai and the rest of the Liverpool players. Poor defence ultimately cost them the game, as they conceded two very soft goals in quick succession.

Liverpool will now look to respond positively with a win against Crystal Palace to go into the international break on a stronger note.