(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai remains a doubt for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against LASK.

The Hungarian international missed Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City after returning from international duty with a hamstring problem.

Although the injury is not believed to be serious, the short turnaround between fixtures means Szoboszlai faces a race against time to recover for the trip to Austria.

His potential absence would represent another setback for Andoni Iraola, who is already dealing with several injuries across his Liverpool squad.

Dominik Szoboszlai remains a doubt for Liverpool vs LASK

Szoboszlai is still struggling with the hamstring issue that ruled him out of the Manchester City clash.

The 25-year-old is undergoing assessment as Liverpool’s medical staff determine whether he can return to action without aggravating the problem.

Speaking about the midfielder’s fitness, Iraola explained that Szoboszlai had attempted to continue training despite experiencing discomfort.

Iraola said after the Man City game(quotes via The Athletic):

“Dom came from the national team with tiredness and overload. We put him as a floater in the training session to try to protect him, but he was not feeling okay.

“It is something very small but now we play four games in 10 days, so it’s going to be difficult because now we fly to Austria in two days. I think it’s going to be difficult to recover any of the injured players.”

The Liverpool manager’s comments suggest the club are reluctant to take unnecessary risks with one of their most important midfielders.

With only three days separating the Manchester City defeat and Wednesday’s Champions League fixture, Szoboszlai has limited time to prove his fitness.

Unless he makes sufficient progress, Liverpool could be forced to travel to Austria without their vice-captain.

Szoboszlai missed Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat against Manchester City

Szoboszlai sustained the problem while representing Hungary during the international break.

The midfielder featured in matches against Georgia and Ukraine before returning to Merseyside with hamstring tightness.

His absence was particularly frustrating for Liverpool during Sunday’s defeat to Manchester City.

The Reds were reduced to ten men in the 62nd minute when Ryan Gravenberch received a controversial second yellow card.

Manchester City subsequently took advantage of their numerical superiority, with Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki scoring during a devastating 13-minute spell.

Szoboszlai’s energy, pressing intensity and ability to carry the ball through midfield were qualities Liverpool could have benefited from during a difficult second half.

Liverpool injury problems continue ahead of Champions League fixture

The uncertainty surrounding Szoboszlai adds to Iraola’s growing selection concerns.

Liverpool are already without attacking duo Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo, who suffered injuries while representing their respective national teams.

Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni remain unavailable as they continue their recoveries from longer-term setbacks.

With several important players missing, Iraola may have to make further adjustments to his starting XI for Wednesday’s encounter.

Liverpool will be desperate to respond positively after their disappointing defeat against Manchester City, but the potential absence of Szoboszlai would leave them without another influential player.

For now, the Hungarian’s involvement remains uncertain as Liverpool continue to assess his recovery ahead of the trip to LASK.