Jeremie Frimpong in action for Liverpool against Crystal Palace (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Liverpool should use Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back instead of Jeremie Frimpong.

He claims the Dutch international doesn’t have the quality to start at right-back for Liverpool and that the defence is vulnerable.

Dominik Szoboszlai tipped for right-back role

Szoboszlai has previously played right-back, and the Hungarian did quite well in that role. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to try him in that position again. There is no doubt that the Hungarian International is one of the best players at the club, and he recently signed a long-term contract with them.

He is a central midfielder who loves to impose himself on the game and create opportunities for his teammates. Playing at right back might not be desirable for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have looked quite vulnerable defensively, and they need to tighten up at the back. Frimpong is quite impressive going forward, but he has been lacking defensively.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Conor Bradley is injured. Frimpong hasn’t got the quality. “If you’ve got [Ryan] Gravenberch on the bench last week against Forest – Gravenberch comes in with [Alexis] McAllister in that midfield and [Florian] Wirtz. “And it just makes sense, because Frimpong does not have the quality, and he’s never going to have the quality. “He’s a wing-back, not a full-back.”

Liverpool urged to drop Frimpong

It will be interesting to see how Liverpool sort out the situation. They have been quite poor defensively in the first two Premier League matches of the season.

They have conceded four goals in total against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. They must improve defensively if they want to have a successful season.