(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s interest in Gilberto Mora is very real, but the Reds are far from alone in the race for one of world football’s most exciting teenagers.



The Club Tijuana attacking midfielder has attracted attention across Europe after a remarkable rise for both club and country.

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Mora starred for Mexico at the 2026 World Cup and is already playing senior football regularly despite not turning 18 until October 14.

Liverpool clearly like what they see, although suggestions they are leading the chase appear premature.

David Lynch confirms Liverpool are watching Mora

Speaking on Anfield Index’s Media Matters, Liverpool reporter David Lynch confirmed that Mora fits the type of young player the club are actively scouting.

“Yeah, and a lot of links to Liverpool. I mean, he fits the profile of the sort of thing that Liverpool are definitely looking at,” Lynch said.

However, he also played down claims that Liverpool are already ahead of their rivals.

Lynch revealed that someone close to Mora had told him “all the big guns are looking at him”, before adding: “It’s not necessarily Liverpool are ahead in the chase.”

He ultimately described the situation as “one to keep an eye on.”

Mora looks like a perfect fit for the Reds

It is easy to understand Liverpool’s attraction.

Mora combines creativity, close control and an unusual level of composure for someone so young. He can play as an attacking midfielder or from wider positions and already looks comfortable against senior opposition.

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez has also praised his mentality, telling BBC Sport: “He’s only 16 but already plays with confidence and personality and is unafraid of the occasion.”

That maturity is probably what makes Mora especially interesting to Liverpool.

The difficulty is competition. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City and several other European giants have all been linked.

Mora also cannot complete an international transfer until he turns 18, which happens on October 14.

Liverpool therefore have every reason to remain involved, but this will not be a straightforward race. If they genuinely believe Mora can become an elite-level player, acting early may be crucial.

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