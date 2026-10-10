Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Mexican wonderkid Gilberto Mora, with Liverpool facing increased competition for the highly rated teenager.

According to reports from Mexico, the Gunners have approached Club Tijuana about a potential deal for the 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who has drawn attention from several European giants after impressive performances.

Gilberto Mora attracts Arsenal and Liverpool interest

Mora has emerged as one of Mexican football’s most exciting young prospects, having established himself at senior level despite his tender age. His performances for Tijuana and the Mexican national team have strengthened his reputation, making him an attractive option for clubs looking to invest in emerging talent.

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an offer worth more than $50 million (£37 million) to secure his services. However, Arsenal’s latest approach could complicate matters for the Merseyside club as it looks to strengthen its attacking options for the future.

Reports from Mexican outlet El Porvenir suggest Mora also has a release clause of about $28 million in his contract. The discrepancy between the reported valuation and Liverpool’s alleged offer remains unclear, and further developments will be needed to establish the financial terms of a potential transfer.

Arsenal face competition for the Mexican sensation

Arsenal could benefit from signing a technically gifted young midfielder who has already demonstrated considerable potential at senior level. Mora’s ability to operate in attacking areas could make him a useful long-term addition, although securing regular first-team opportunities at the Emirates Stadium may be difficult.

Liverpool will also be keen to avoid losing out on a promising prospect they have reportedly pursued with a substantial offer. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica are among the other clubs linked with the youngster, highlighting the growing competition for his signature.

Mora is expected to attract even more attention as he approaches his 18th birthday on October 14, when FIFA rules on transfers of minors allow an international move.

It remains to be seen which club will win the race, but Arsenal’s reported approach has added another twist to an increasingly competitive transfer battle.