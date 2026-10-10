Jordan Henderson scores incredible free-kick as Chelsea thrash Bournemouth

Photo via: NBCSportsSoccer

Jordan Henderson has scored an incredible free-kick to bag his second goal of the match as Chelsea continue to demolish Bournemouth 5-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The veteran midfielder has delivered a masterclass performance for Xabi Alonso’s side, running the show in an emphatic Premier League display.

Jordan Henderson scores incredible freekick vs Bournemouth

Having already opened the scoring after just 66 seconds and assisted Morgan Rogers for Chelsea’s second, Henderson saved his most spectacular moment for the 70th minute.

Standing over a set-piece outside the box, the experienced midfielder unleashed a sublime, dipping free-kick that curled over the wall and flew straight into the top corner.

The jaw-dropping strike capped off an explosive afternoon for Chelsea. After taking a 2-0 lead inside the first three minutes, the Blues ran riot in the second half by adding four more goals, including a rapid brace from forward João Pedro, to stretch the scoreline to an overwhelming 5-1 lead.

Jordan Henderson gets his 2nd goal of the match with a LOVELY free-kick. pic.twitter.com/uEInQdJGcy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 10, 2026

Henderson showing he still got it with five star performance vs Bournemouth

Henderson’s standout display proves he remains a vital force at the highest level.

With two goals and an assist already under his belt, the summer signing is showing why Xabi Alonso wanted to bring him in.

Jordan Henderson vs Bournemouth: 2 goals ??

1 assist ??

85% pass accuracy ?

2 chances created ?

12km covered, the most of any player ? What a performance at age 36 ? pic.twitter.com/ryP0Ak5YEX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 10, 2026

Henderson brings in ample of experience from his time in the Premier League, in particular at Liverpool where he captained the side during their most successful era in recent historry.

With him now playing under another Liverpool legend at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea fans will hope he can use his experience and mentorship to guide the you side into winning ways.