(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jordan Henderson produced a hilarious moment during Chelsea’s League Cup defeat against Liverpool at Anfield, appearing to forget which team he was playing for as he appealed for a penalty against his own side.

The former Liverpool captain returned to Merseyside on Wednesday evening wearing Chelsea colours, having joined the Blues during the summer.

However, his long association with the Reds appeared to get the better of him during a bizarre incident in the first half.

Jordan Henderson appears to appeal for Liverpool penalty against Chelsea

The incident occurred in the 43rd minute, shortly after Chelsea had taken the lead through Morgan Rogers’ penalty.

Liverpool were awarded a spot-kick when Fofana was penalised for handling the ball inside the Chelsea box.

As the Liverpool players appealed, Henderson was spotted raising his arm alongside Van Dijk, appearing to join his former teammates in demanding a penalty.

Fans on social media were quick to spot the instinctive reaction, laughing at the sight of a Chelsea player vehemently demanding a spot-kick against his own team alongside the Liverpool squad.

Did Jordan Henderson forget he plays for Chelsea? First to appeal for the Fofana handball?pic.twitter.com/Xd02iRLuQl — Dom? (@footy_road) October 28, 2026

Jordan Henderson really forgot he’s not a Liverpool player anymore ??? Bro was out there protesting for a handball in Liverpool’s favour. ONCE A RED, ALWAYS A RED ??? pic.twitter.com/0AdQuLzm5D — Hamoud?? (@Lfc_Hamoud) October 29, 2026

Jordan Henderson captained Liverpool through successful era

It was a remarkable sight given that the 36-year-old was representing Chelsea rather than Liverpool.

Having spent more than a decade at Anfield, Henderson’s instinctive reaction could perhaps be explained by his years of playing alongside Van Dijk and the rest of the Liverpool squad.

Under his leadership, Liverpool lifted the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup, cementing his legacy as a central figure in the club’s glory years before his departure in 2023.

Cody Gakpo subsequently stepped up and converted the penalty, sending Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders the wrong way to bring Liverpool level at 1-1.

The goal cancelled out Rogers’ earlier spot-kick and ensured the sides headed into the interval on level terms.

Henderson faced boos from sections of Liverpool fans on return

Despite his heroic legacy, Henderson received a mixed reception upon his return in Chelsea colors.

Having joined the Blues in the summer, his presence in West London attire created visible tension among sections of the home crowd.

When Chelsea were awarded a first-half penalty, Henderson playfully picked up the ball and walked to the spot as if to take it himself, triggering loud boos and jeers from the Kop.

Henderson smiled back at the crowd before handing the ball to designated taker Morgan Rogers.

Although he scored his spot-kick during the penalty shootout, Liverpool ultimately triumphed 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw to eliminate Henderson’s side from the competition.