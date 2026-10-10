Photo via x/tekkersfoot

Xabi Alonso’s side blew the Cherries away in the opening exchanges, netting twice inside the first three minutes.

Summer signing Jordan Henderson scored a brilliant goal from outside the box to open his account for Chelsea during a breathtaking start against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Jordan Henderson opens scoring with trademark strike

Chelsea needed just 66 seconds to break the deadlock after coming off the international break.

Cole Palmer drove forward down the right flank, carrying the ball directly toward the penalty area before cutting back on his left foot.

The playmaker spotted the arriving Henderson, who unleashed a first-time rocket from the edge of the box into the top left corner, clip-off the post on its way in.

The sublime execution echoed many of the long-range screamers Henderson produced during his trophy-laden era at Anfield.

The performance so far from the midfielder will likely silence his critics who suggested that Henderson is not on the Blues’ level.

Watch the goal below:

???????? JORDAN HENDERSON OPENS THE SCORING FOR CHELSEA! WHAT A FINISH! ? Chelsea 1-0 Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/FAzgCr5rg8 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) October 10, 2026

Morgan Rogers scores seconds later from Henderson assist

Before Bournemouth could gather themselves from the restart, Chelsea struck again 149 seconds into the match.

Pushing straight back into attack, Henderson turned provider by picking out Morgan Rogers with a sharp first-time pass.

The big money signing from Aston Villa waiting before finding the smallest of spaces through which he curled in a shot that flew into the top right corner.

https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/2108933218040689115?s=20

Watch the goal below:

???????? MORGAN ROGERS DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR CHELSEA! ? Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/qJuoqijSm4 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) October 10, 2026

Chelsea strike quickly with 2 goals inside 3 minutes! ? Premier League on Peacock & NBCSN pic.twitter.com/bRjXvFFTNv — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 10, 2026

The double salvo marked the fastest 2-0 lead in Chelsea’s Premier League history.

Can Bournemouth comeback from early setback?

With 30 minutes played at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea remain firmly in command with a 2-0 cushion.

However, given the Blues’ defensive concessions in recent weeks under Alonso, Bournemouth will keep pushing to find a way back into the contest before half-time.