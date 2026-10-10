Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

According to Juan Jesus, the Reds have been alerted to the possibility of signing the 19-year-old, whose limited playing time at Barcelona could open the door to a potential departure.

Marc Bernal could solve Liverpool’s midfield problems

Liverpool have made an encouraging start under Iraola, but the new manager still has several areas to address if the Merseyside club are to compete consistently at the highest level.

The midfield remains a particular concern, and the Spanish tactician is looking for a player who can provide defensive stability while helping the team maintain possession. Bernal could be a promising option, given his ability to operate in front of the defence and dictate the game’s tempo.

The Barcelona youngster has emerged from the club’s renowned academy and possesses the technical quality required to thrive in a possession-based system. His positional awareness and composure on the ball could make him a valuable addition to Liverpool’s midfield.

Bernal has struggled to secure regular minutes under Hansi Flick this season, and the situation could become more complicated with Frenkie de Jong nearing a return from injury. Barcelona’s financial considerations could also influence their decision-making, potentially giving Liverpool an opportunity to explore a deal.

However, the teenager’s availability doesn’t necessarily mean a transfer will be straightforward, especially given his long-term potential.

Liverpool need a reliable defensive midfielder

Liverpool have occasionally looked vulnerable when opponents break through their midfield, highlighting the need for a specialist who can protect the backline.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been deployed deeper, but their strengths aren’t always best utilised when tasked with consistent defensive cover.

Bernal could offer greater balance, letting Liverpool’s more attack-minded midfielders contribute further forward while improving the team’s ability to win back possession.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will sanction a January departure, but Liverpool could be tempted by the chance to recruit a talented young midfielder as Iraola continues reshaping his squad.