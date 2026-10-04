(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has become an attractive option for several Premier League clubs, with uncertainty over his role at Barcelona after Rodri’s arrival in the summer.

Marc Bernal attracts Liverpool interest

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool are now keeping a close eye on the Spanish midfielder as they consider adding another option to their midfield department. Bernal is highly regarded for his composure, mobility and ability to operate in different roles, making him an appealing long-term investment.

The youngster enjoyed an encouraging start to the season and was trusted by Hansi Flick in Barcelona’s opening league fixtures. However, Rodri’s arrival has changed the situation considerably, with Bernal now further down the pecking order and making several appearances from the bench.

A move to the Premier League could therefore give him the chance to secure more regular first-team football.

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Bernal could be available for €30m

Liverpool are not the only club monitoring the midfielder, with Chelsea and Manchester United also understood to be interested. Chelsea could see Bernal as a player who fits their long-term strategy of recruiting young talent, while United may view his potential availability as an opportunity to strengthen their midfield options.

Barcelona could reportedly demand around €30 million for the teenager, a figure that would make him a relatively affordable option for clubs with significant financial resources.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a concrete approach in January. Bernal has already demonstrated his potential at the highest level, and regular Premier League football could help accelerate his development.

With Chelsea and Manchester United also keeping tabs on him, Liverpool may need to move quickly if they decide the Barcelona youngster is the right addition to their midfield.