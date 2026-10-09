Liverpool boss Iraola is an 'absolute fan' of extraordinary Barcelona player

(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a very close eye on Marc Bernal, with a January move for the Barcelona midfielder no longer being ruled out.

The 19-year-old has long been regarded as one of La Masia’s most exciting midfield prospects, but competition for places at Barcelona could create an unexpected opportunity for Liverpool.

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Andoni Iraola is understood to be a huge admirer of Bernal and believes his profile could add something different to the Reds’ midfield.

For now, there is no suggestion that a deal is close. But the amount of football Bernal receives over the coming months could have a major influence on what happens next.

Iraola is an ‘absolute fan’ of Marc Bernal

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, claims Liverpool are “very interested” in Bernal and could potentially make their move during the winter window.

He said: “A move in this winter market is not ruled out at all. Iraola is an absolute fan of Marc Bernal.”

The report adds that Frenkie de Jong’s return could reduce Bernal’s opportunities significantly, making playing time a major factor in the youngster’s thinking.

That is where Liverpool may sense an opening. Bernal wants regular football, and if Barcelona cannot offer enough of it, the attraction of a more prominent role elsewhere could grow quickly.

Liverpool target Bernal was praised by Pep Guardiola

Liverpool are hardly alone in recognising Bernal’s quality.

Pep Guardiola was hugely impressed after facing the midfielder as a teenager, telling AS:

“Marc Bernal was extraordinary to me, the way he controls, the way he plays.”

That is serious praise from a manager who knows exactly what an elite holding midfielder looks like.

Bernal’s composure is probably what makes him particularly interesting for Liverpool. He is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, has the physical frame to protect possession and can dictate play from deep.

The biggest question is whether Barcelona would actually entertain losing him.

Liverpool should certainly stay alert, though. If Bernal reaches January frustrated by his minutes, this could quickly become one of the more interesting opportunities on the market.

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