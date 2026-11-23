Andoni Iraola talking with Liverpool's goalkeeping coach (Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Borussia Monchengladbach youngster Wael Mohya, with Brighton also interested in signing the highly-rated teenager.

The 17-year-old has made considerable progress in German football, attracting attention from several prominent clubs following his impressive performances at senior level.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Liverpool and Brighton have both identified Mohya as a potential target, with the Premier League duo monitoring his development ahead of a possible future move.

The attacking midfielder has already made an impression at Gladbach, scoring and assisting despite his age. His ability to operate between the lines, create opportunities and contribute in the final third has made him an exciting prospect for the future.

Liverpool could use Wael Mohya

Liverpool have been investing in young talent as they look to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level for years to come. Mohya could be an interesting addition to their attacking midfield options, particularly given his potential to develop into a top-level player.

However, Liverpool will face stiff competition for his signature. Brighton have also been following the youngster closely, while Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are understood to be monitoring his situation.

Gladbach are keen to protect their investment and are working towards extending Mohya’s contract, which currently runs until 2028. The German club are aware that interest in the teenager is growing, and a new agreement could help them maintain control over his future.

Liverpool face competition for Mohya

A January transfer is unlikely at this stage, meaning Liverpool may need to wait until next summer if they decide to pursue a deal.

The Reds have time to assess his performances further before making a formal approach, but the growing interest from rival clubs could complicate their pursuit.

Mohya’s technical quality, creativity and potential make him an attractive prospect, and Liverpool could benefit from securing his services before his valuation rises further.

Brighton have developed a reputation for identifying promising youngsters, making them a serious rival in the race. Liverpool will need to convince the teenager that Anfield represents the right environment for his development.

It remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club will turn their interest into a concrete offer, but Mohya’s future is certainly one to watch in the coming months.