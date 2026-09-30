Andoni Iraola with Liverpool's players after the win over Atletico Madrid (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Gilberto Mora as the Mexican youngster nears a potential move to Europe next summer.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted interest from several of Europe’s biggest clubs, with the Reds among those monitoring his development. According to Football Insider, a January transfer is considered difficult, with Club Tijuana reportedly planning to part ways with their prized asset at the end of the season.

Mora’s impressive performances have placed him firmly on the radar of elite sides, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. Liverpool could face considerable competition if they decide to step up their pursuit in the coming months.

Gilberto Mora attracts growing interest from Liverpool

Liverpool have tracked Mora since his emergence at Tijuana, and the teenager continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the most promising young players in world football.

The attacking midfielder has made a strong start to the Liga MX campaign, registering five goals and one assist in seven appearances. His performances have further increased interest in his services, leaving Tijuana in a strong position to negotiate a potentially lucrative transfer.

The Mexican club are understood to view next summer as the ideal time to secure a substantial fee for their academy graduate, who recently signed a new contract running until 2029.

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Mora could leave Tijuana next summer

Liverpool’s interest comes amid growing competition for Mora’s signature, with several European heavyweights keeping tabs on his situation.

The youngster’s age has also played a significant role in shaping his transfer prospects, as FIFA regulations prevent him from moving to a European club before turning 18 on October 14.

That restriction means Liverpool may have to wait until next summer to make a serious move, giving rival clubs time to strengthen their interest.

Tijuana’s decision to target a summer departure could provide the Reds with an opportunity to pursue a deal, although negotiations are likely to be complicated by the level of interest in the teenager.

Mora’s future remains uncertain, but Liverpool are expected to continue monitoring his progress as they assess their options ahead of the next transfer window.