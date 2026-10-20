Manchester United target Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta ahead of January window

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Michael Carrick looks on during Man United vs Liverpool
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Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are keen to sign the Frenchman, with the club exploring bringing in additional firepower from Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta could be an ideal attacking addition

The 29-year-old has established himself as a reliable goalscorer in the Premier League and has attracted interest from several clubs after impressing for Crystal Palace. His physical presence, intelligent movement and ability to finish chances could make him an appealing option for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are assessing their attacking options ahead of January, with Mateta emerging as a potential solution to their need for greater depth in the final third. His experience in English football would also help him adapt quickly to the demands of playing for a club competing at the highest level.

Mateta has reportedly been looking to leave Palace for some time, and Manchester United are among the clubs approached about a possible transfer. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the striker, although United could prove an attractive destination if they decide to formalise their interest.

The potential deal comes as United continue to assess their attacking options, with injuries and inconsistent availability highlighting the need for reinforcements.

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Crystal Palace could face difficult Mateta decision

However, convincing Palace to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. Mateta’s contract remains complicated, with his deal reportedly running until the summer of 2027.

The Eagles could therefore face pressure to consider offers rather than risk losing the striker for nothing, particularly if he remains unwilling to commit his future to the club.

Manchester United are expected to continue evaluating the situation before deciding whether to make a formal approach. Mateta’s Premier League experience makes him an attractive target, but his fitness and Palace’s financial demands could prove decisive.

As the January window approaches, United could step up their pursuit if they believe the Frenchman can strengthen their attack immediately.

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