Manchester United eye signing of Premier League star to make up for summer transfer error

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Nathan Collins in action for Brentford against Leeds
Nathan Collins in action for Brentford against Leeds (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer move for Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins for January after failing to strengthen in that position in the summer.

It’s been a terrible start to the season for Man Utd, who drew 4-4 with Aston Villa in their most recent game, which could finally spell the end for manager Michael Carrick.

Still, the manager is not the only problem at Old Trafford, with some questionable decisions made over the summer when the club only signed three new midfielders and failed to fix other areas of their squad.

MORE: Proof Brentford are one of the best-run clubs in the Premier League and Man United are the worst

According to the Daily Mail, this ‘costly misjudgement’ could now see the Red Devils move for Brentford’s Collins this winter, while Fulham’s Calvin Bassey is also mentioned as an option under consideration.

Nathan Collins of Brentford FC
Nathan Collins of Brentford FC (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Nathan Collins to leave Brentford for bigger club?

We’ve often seen Brentford selling star names to bigger clubs, with Bryan Mbeumo a recent example as he also left the Bees to join United.

It could be that Collins will be their next major sale, with the Republic of Ireland international often impressing as one of their most solid performers at the back.

Earlier this year, United were linked with Collins by TEAMtalk, while the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham have also been mentioned as suitors by Football Insider.

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It certainly seems inevitable that Brentford are going to struggle to keep Collins, and one imagines plenty of MUFC fans would be happy to see him join in the near future as an upgrade on the out-of-form Lisandro Martinez, and the ageing Harry Maguire.

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