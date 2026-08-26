Ismaila Sarr and Andoni Iraola (Photo by Daniela Porcelli, George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks over a potential £50m transfer move for Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are now pursuing a deal to sign Sarr, and have made a £50m bid to Palace as they look for an alternative to Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, with that deal now off.

That’s according to an exclusive breaking story from Romano on his official page on X, with the Italian journalist also adding that Galatasaray have had offers rejected for the Senegal international so far this summer…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr as new winger! ??? Move follows Minteh deal called off due to Brighton requests.#LFC sent a proposal worth around £50m for Senegal winger who’s keen on move. Crystal Palace already rejected two bids from Galatasaray. pic.twitter.com/zQm40sXo8n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

“EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr as new winger! Move follows Minteh deal called off due to Brighton requests. LFC sent a proposal worth around £50m for Senegal winger who’s keen on move. Crystal Palace already rejected two bids from Galatasaray,” Romano said.

Ismaila Sarr looks ready for a big transfer like Liverpool

Sarr was superb for Palace last season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions to help the Eagles win the Europa Conference League.

The 28-year-old is yet to test himself at a big six club, but it looks like he’s ready to make that step up and try to compete for titles like the Premier League and Champions League.

A reliable and consistent goal-scorer, Sarr can play out wide or up front and should be a big help for new LFC manager Andoni Iraola.

The Spanish tactician has come in at a challenging time, replacing Arne Slot after a hugely disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Since then, Liverpool have also lost club legend Mohamed Salah, so major signings in attack have to be a priority towards the end of this window.

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Sarr might not quite be Salah’s level – after all, who is? – but if someone like Minteh looks unaffordable or unavailable, then this is another signing well worth looking into.

It remains to be seen if Palace will definitely let Sarr go, however, as they’ll be keen not to lose more of their big names.

Marc Guehi left in January and Maxence Lacroix followed this summer, so it would be far from ideal if the club had to deal with another high-profile departure.