(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Galatasaray have submitted an official offer for Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr as the Turkish giants look to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.

The 28-year-old Senegal international has emerged as a priority target for the Turkish club, but Crystal Palace are under no obligation to accept the proposal given Sarr’s importance to Pierre Sage’s plans.

Fabrizio Romano: Galatasaray submit Ismaila Sarr bid

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray have formally submitted an offer to Crystal Palace to secure the 28-year-old Senegal international as their primary target for the winger position.

While Sarr is understood to be open to discussions regarding a potential move to Istanbul, any final agreement remains entirely dependent on Crystal Palace.

The Eagles view Sarr as a key player following his impressive performances, meaning Palace will hold out for a valuation that reflects his status at Selhurst Park before considering a sale.

Fabrizio Romano on X:

EXCLUSIVE: Galatasaray sent official bid to Crystal Palace for Ismaila Sarr as target for winger position. Sarr, open to discussions with Gala but it’s up to #CPFC as Ismaila seen as key player.

??? EXCLUSIVE: Galatasaray sent official bid to Crystal Palace for Ismaila Sarr as target for winger position. Sarr, open to discussions with Gala but it’s up to #CPFC as Ismaila seen as key player. pic.twitter.com/onJOIJs2Bp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2026

His pace, direct running and ability to operate across the frontline have made him a valuable component of the Eagles’ attack.

In 92 games for the club, he has scored 33 and assisted 10 across all competitions.

As a result, Palace are expected to demand a significant fee before even considering allowing the Senegalese forward to leave Selhurst Park.

Galatasaray’s opening proposal will therefore need to satisfy the Premier League club’s valuation if negotiations are to progress.

Man United have also been strongly linked with Sarr

The formal bid from Galatasaray comes amid persistent interest from Manchester United, who have been strongly linked with the former Watford forward throughout the summer.

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Reports indicate that Sarr’s camp previously held preliminary discussions with the Red Devils, with the player publicly admitting his affection for the Old Trafford club (as quoted by a popular Senegalese social media account Joueurs SN, and shared by FootMercato) .

Ismaïla Sarr: “My dream clubs? Honestly, there’s only one. I love Manchester United with all my heart, and I’m a huge fan of it.”

Ismaïla Sarr : « Les clubs de mes rêves ? Honnêtement, il n’y en a qu’un seul. J’aime Manchester United de tout mon cœur et j’en suis un grand supporter. » pic.twitter.com/IZXrtFO12z — Joueurs SN ?? (@JoueursSN) July 19, 2026

However, United’s interest has yet to translate into a formal offer as yet.

Galatasaray’s decisive step to lodge an official bid forces Palace to make a decision, potentially prompting other interested suitors, including United, to determine whether to match the Turkish club’s approach or risk missing out on the winger.