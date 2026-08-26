Ismaila Sarr and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly seen a £50m bid for Ismaila Sarr rejected by Crystal Palace as the Reds struggle to make headway on a new winger signing.

This latest update from Fabrizio Romano follows Liverpool also pulling out of the race to sign Yankuba Minteh from Brighton as he’s too expensive.

All in all, this looks like a bit of a farce from Liverpool, who have still also not made any progress on a deal to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

Given that Liverpool knew all the way back in March that Mohamed Salah was leaving Anfield this summer, the lack of progress made on signing a replacement is unforgiveable…

??? Crystal Palace reject £50m bid from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr.#CPFC insist on plan to keep the winger after two bids rejected from Galatasaray and now one from Liverpool too. pic.twitter.com/IaI2YTwdOf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

“Crystal Palace reject £50m bid from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr. #CPFC insist on plan to keep the winger after two bids rejected from Galatasaray and now one from Liverpool too,” Romano said of the Sarr situation.

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Who can Liverpool turn to next?

Liverpool are running out of options and look to be in a real crisis as there simply doesn’t seem to be any new arrival on the horizon.

After witnessing the team struggle in that draw against Newcastle, fans looking into how to buy Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest tickets will be anxious about what might be in store for them in that game.

There is clearly something missing in attack after Salah’s exit, and while all this is going on there’s also surely room for a new signing in midfield.

Meanwhile, some fans might also question the defensive options at Andoni Iraola’s disposal as Virgil van Dijk is surely past his best now, while the loan signing of Ronald Araujo doesn’t really look adequate after the exit of Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer.

One name to watch could be Alex Scott from Iraola’s former club Bournemouth, but Chelsea are also keen and he could cost at least £90m.