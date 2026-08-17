Liverpool linked with ambitious £200m double swoop to solve all their attacking problems

Ibrahim Mbaye in action for PSG (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had enough trouble already trying to sign Bradley Barcola – now the suggestion is that they could add a second item to their basket.

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Premier League teams have done a lot of business this summer, but for Liverpool fans the big one is yet to come.

They’ve made some decent additions, but this window lives or dies by how they are able to replace Mo Salah in their attacking line. For months now, it’s been clear that PSG winger Bradley Barcola is their top target, but progress to signing him has been slow. The Parisians’ £145m asking price remains a huge obstacle.

Now there’s an even more outlandish suggestion – that the Reds could move to sign Ibrahim Mbaye at the same time.

Liverpool could attempt ambitious double bid to land PSG pair

Mbaye is another winger looking to make a move away from PSG. Both players were left out of the squad for last night’s Trophee des Champions defeat to Lens.

TeamTalk’s story claims that Liverpool think they can land both players at once, and could even save money on the combined fee. It will all come down to one thing – whether they can shift Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked to Tottenham in the last few weeks, but the Reds don’t want to let him go until they’ve secured his replacement.

Could buying Mbaye and Barcola as a pair help both sides out? It would be incredibly ambitious, with a combined cost north of £200m, but if all parties benefit, it could be worth a try.

These next two weeks are going to be very interesting for both sides.