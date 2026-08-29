Romano: Winger given permission to “formalise” potential €60m Premier League move

Ibrahim Mbaye in action for PSG against Barcelona (Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Ibrahim Mbaye is close to moving to Aston Villa after the Premier League club agreed a minimum €55m deal with PSG.

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Aston Villa are one step closer to completing an attacker transfer following the news that Ibrahim Mbaye has been given permission to “formalise” his move from PSG.

The teenage winger will make the switch for a deal worth at least €60m. There’s a €55m fee up front, a €1m “solidarity” payment, plus a minimum of €4m in sell on fee.

Mbaye was a regular off the bench for PSG last season, and has long been considered a top talent in his age group. But the Senegal international has been unhappy with his game time, and that’s why he’s forced a move.

It’s caused some controversy in Paris, with many at the club unhappy with the influence of various family members and agents on the youngster.

Aston Villa prepare to take major risk on Ibrahim Mbaye

This is a risky deal – but at this stage, Villa are in a position where they need to take a few risks.

Their squad has been completed stripped this summer and it’s now the 29th of August. They don’t have time to get picky. They have the chance to sign a really promising young player who can contribute to their squad right away, and they have to take it.

They’re not in a position to worry too much about his agents or his family or the circumstances which have led to PSG effectively giving up on him despite his considerable ability.

And who knows? Sometimes big risks have big payoffs.