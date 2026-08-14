(Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool could add two new wingers to their squad before the summer transfer window closes.

The activity remains tied to ongoing squad reshuffling, with key departures and high-profile arrivals still being actively negotiated across Europe.

Liverpool could sign two wingers before window shuts

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According to the transfer expert, speaking on his YouTube channel, Liverpool are exploring the possibility of bringing in two wide attackers over the final fortnight of the window.

However, a major catalyst for this potential double swoop hinges on Cody Gakpo’s potential move to Tottenham.

Tottenham remain heavily interested in signing Gakpo as a top priority. While personal terms between Gakpo and Spurs present no hurdle, the two clubs have yet to finalise a financial agreement.

Should Gakpo finalise his exit to North London, Liverpool plan to immediately reinvest those funds into reinforcing their wide attacking options.

Crucially, Romano clarified that highly-rated 17-year-old talent Rio Ngumoha will remain at Liverpool regardless of any incoming or outgoing transfers.

“Liverpool could add two wingers to the squad if Cody Gakpo goes to Tottenham. Tottenham are still working on Gakpo today. There’s a lot of rumors in the media about Gakpo, but nothing has really changed yet — in the sense that Tottenham want to sign Gakpo, that’s not in doubt. Gakpo is a top target for the club, 100%. But now they still need to find a financial agreement. At the moment, the situation with Gakpo in terms of player terms is not a problem — personal terms are not going to be an issue between Gakpo and Tottenham. It’s not that terms have been agreed or haven’t been agreed; it’s the same as with Barcola: no problem Barcola–Liverpool, no problem Gakpo–Tottenham in terms of personal agreement. Then club to club, there is still work to do — also Tottenham–Liverpool. So let’s follow the situation.”

Liverpool linked with Bradley Barcola and Ibrahima Mbaye

PSG star Bradley Barcola has emerged as Liverpool’s primary target to rebuild their frontline.

Talks between Liverpool and PSG are ongoing, with a verbal agreement on personal terms already understood to be in place with the French international.

Barcola is keen on making the switch to Anfield, leaving the transfer subject to club-to-club valuation negotiations.

The French club chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi refused to rule out an exit after the player played zero minutes in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Simultaneously, Liverpool are keen on PSG’s 18-year-old prodigy Ibrahima Mbaye as a secondary addition.

While Mbaye features prominently on the club’s radar, initial talks hit a roadblock after PSG’s high valuation was deemed too expensive by the Liverpool hierarchy.

Although the move for Mbaye remains paused for now due to cost constraints, Liverpool continue to explore alternative options alongside Barcola to execute their late-window attacking overhaul.