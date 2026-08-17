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Liverpool are looking to sign the PSG attacker Ibrahim Mbaye this summer.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, the Premier League has reached an agreement with the 18-year-old attacker on a five-year contract, and the player has decided to turn down offers from other clubs.

Hawkins wrote on X: “Liverpool have reached an agreement with Ibrahim Mbaye. The two parties have agreed on the financial terms of a five-year contract. Mbaye has made his choice and does not wish to pursue interest from Bayer Leverkusen.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can agree on a deal with PSG now. They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and Mbaye should prove to be an excellent long-term investment. The Senegal International is highly rated across Europe, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League. He will add explosive pace, flair, and goals in the final third. Liverpool need more quality in the wide areas, and they should look to wrap up the move quickly.

Mohamed Salah has left the club and Cody Gakpo has been linked with an exit in recent weeks. Investing in a couple of quality wide players will be a priority for Liverpool before the window closes. They are interested in signing Mbaye and Bradley Barcola from PSG.

The 18-year-old attacker struggled for regular opportunities at the French club last season, and he needs to leave in order to play more often. Liverpool might be able to provide him with the platform he needs. It is no surprise that he has already agreed personal terms with the English club. It remains to be seen whether the clubs can work out an agreement now.

Mbaye is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right guidance. If he manages to fulfil his potential with them, he could be a star for the club in the long-term.