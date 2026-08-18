(Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s rebuild on the wings could end with an extraordinary double raid on Paris Saint-Germain, with Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye both still firmly on the club’s radar.



Andoni Iraola has made wide attacking reinforcements a major priority following Mohamed Salah’s departure, while Cody Gakpo could also leave for Tottenham.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Barcola would provide an established option on the left, while 18-year-old Mbaye is viewed as a long-term solution on the opposite flank.

Sky Sports previously confirmed Liverpool’s interest in both PSG attackers and reported that Mbaye is open to an Anfield move.

Liverpool have agreements with both PSG wingers

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have made significant progress on both deals.

Barcola has already agreed personal terms, while Mbaye has reportedly reached an agreement over a five-year contract.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins has also reported that Mbaye has chosen Liverpool ahead of Bayer Leverkusen and that talks between Liverpool and PSG are expected to accelerate.

The financial picture has also shifted. PSG initially wanted around £145m for Barcola, but TEAMtalk reports that their demands could now fall towards £120m-£125m.

Mbaye’s valuation is also said to have dropped from roughly £45m to around £30m, placing the combined cost near £155m.

PSG’s summer recruitment has helped create an opportunity, with Maghnes Akliouche, Ferran Torres and Mika Godts adding further competition in attack.

Signing both would transform their attack

Spending £155m on two wingers would be a huge commitment, but Liverpool’s logic is understandable.

Barcola is already proven at the highest level and could immediately become Iraola’s first-choice option from the left.

Mbaye is much less experienced, but his pace, dribbling and ability to operate on either wing give Liverpool enormous development upside.

Sky Sports notes that he became the youngest African scorer in World Cup history this summer.

The bigger question is whether Liverpool really need both at these prices.

If Gakpo joins Tottenham, the answer becomes easier. Liverpool would lose another established attacker and gain funds to reinvest, while Barcola and Mbaye could form part of a completely refreshed frontline.

Still, £155m should remain a ceiling rather than a target. Barcola is the more important deal because he can contribute immediately, while Liverpool should only pursue Mbaye if PSG’s reduced valuation proves genuine.

Door opened: Liverpool finally have green light to sign “unstoppable” winger