Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Bradley Barcola from PSG.
They are looking to add more quality on the flanks, especially after Mohamed Salah’s departure. The 23-year-old PSG attacker is a priority target, and they have already agreed personal terms with the player.
Barcola is ready to move on this summer at a reasonable time, and moving to Liverpool would be ideal for him as well. They can offer him regular first-team football in the Premier League, which could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.
The 23-year-old attacker scored 13 goals last season and picked up seven assists in all competitions. He will add goals and creativity in the final third, as well as much-needed unpredictability to the Liverpool attack.
According to a report from Jeunes Footeux, PSG are demanding €150 million for the attacker, but they have not reduced their asking price. They are prepared to sell him for around €130-140 million. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.
There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, but their asking price is quite high. Liverpool are in desperate need of a player like him, but they will not want to overpay. With the player keen on a transfer, it remains to be seen whether PSG is forced to lower their demands further.
The fact that he has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club could give them a stronger negotiating position.
Barcola will look to sort out his future as quickly as possible so that he can focus on his football once again.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment