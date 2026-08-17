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Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Bradley Barcola from PSG.

They are looking to add more quality on the flanks, especially after Mohamed Salah’s departure. The 23-year-old PSG attacker is a priority target, and they have already agreed personal terms with the player.

Barcola is ready to move on this summer at a reasonable time, and moving to Liverpool would be ideal for him as well. They can offer him regular first-team football in the Premier League, which could help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

The 23-year-old attacker scored 13 goals last season and picked up seven assists in all competitions. He will add goals and creativity in the final third, as well as much-needed unpredictability to the Liverpool attack.

According to a report from Jeunes Footeux, PSG are demanding €150 million for the attacker, but they have not reduced their asking price. They are prepared to sell him for around €130-140 million. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, but their asking price is quite high. Liverpool are in desperate need of a player like him, but they will not want to overpay. With the player keen on a transfer, it remains to be seen whether PSG is forced to lower their demands further.

The fact that he has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League club could give them a stronger negotiating position.

Barcola will look to sort out his future as quickly as possible so that he can focus on his football once again.