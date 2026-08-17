Andoni Iraola with a Liverpool scarf (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG before the transfer window closes.

According to a report from RMC Sport, the player is not expected to rejoin the PSG squad until his future is resolved. Liverpool are negotiating a deal to sign the player, and they are expected to submit a new offer soon. The 23-year-old is also set to be rested for the upcoming matches.

The French International has two years left on his contract with PSG, and Liverpool will be hoping to secure his signature quickly. He has struggled for regular opportunities at the French club, and Liverpool could provide him with the platform he needs. The Premier League side is currently in negotiations to sign the player, and PSG are demanding around €170 million.

Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs, and it remains to be seen whether PSG is willing to be more reasonable with their demands.

Liverpool will submit a new offer this week, and it will be interesting to see if that is acceptable for the French outfit.

Liverpool need more quality on the flanks and the 23-year-old would be ideal for them. Joining Liverpool is a priority for Barcola right now, and the two clubs should look to get the deal across the line.

The 23-year-old contributed towards 20 goals across competitions last season, and he will only improve with regular opportunities. He could develop into a superstar with Liverpool in the Premier League.

The report from RMC Sport also claims that everyone expects an agreement between Liverpool and PSG before the window closes.