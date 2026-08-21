Liverpool expected to face major hurdle in their pursuit of midfielder Adam Wharton

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Adam Wharton have been dealt a fresh blow after Crystal Palace reportedly rejected an approach from Manchester City for the highly-rated midfielder.



Wharton has emerged as an important name on Liverpool’s transfer radar as Andoni Iraola considers strengthening his midfield, particularly with Curtis Jones nearing a move to Inter Milan.

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But Palace’s response to City suggests they have little interest in negotiating with anyone this summer, regardless of the size or reputation of the club involved.

Crystal Palace reject Man City approach for Wharton

According to The Sun, Man City recently enquired about Wharton’s availability as they look to reinforce their midfield, only for Crystal Palace to firmly reject the approach.

The 22-year-old remains under contract at Selhurst Park until 2029, which gives Palace a strong negotiating position.

The report also suggests new manager Pierre Sage considers Wharton an important part of his plans and does not want him sold before the window closes

That stance represents bad news for Liverpool. This Is Anfield reported that Liverpool remain interested in Wharton and could make their move if Palace soften their position.

However, Palace reportedly value the midfielder at around £100m and currently have no intention of letting him leave.

Palace rejection to City is a clear warning to Liverpool

For Liverpool, Man City being turned away is arguably more significant than another club simply joining the race.

It shows that Palace are not currently inviting bids or trying to create an auction. They appear determined to keep Wharton for another season.

That makes Liverpool’s situation difficult. Wharton would be an excellent addition, particularly if Jones leaves, because he offers composure, intelligent positioning and the passing range needed to dictate games from deeper areas.

But paying close to £100m would be a huge gamble, especially when Liverpool would be negotiating with a club that does not actually want to sell.

The Reds may still test Palace’s resolve before the deadline, but this latest development makes a summer deal look increasingly unlikely.

Liverpool’s interest is unlikely to disappear, though. If Wharton remains at Selhurst Park, this could simply become a transfer saga that is postponed rather than ended, with Anfield potentially emerging as a serious destination again next summer.

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