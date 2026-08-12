Adam Wharton in action for Crystal Palace in the Conference League final (Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly joined Manchester United in making a direct call over a potential transfer move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

The talented 22-year-old has shone during his time at Selhurst Park, and it seems inevitable that he’ll get himself a big move sooner or later.

Palace have struggled to hold on to their biggest names in recent times, selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, and Marc Guehi to Manchester City.

Wharton could perhaps be next, with Indy Kaila posting on X that both Man Utd and Liverpool have made calls about the England international…

Exclusive ? We reported last night that @ManUtd made enquiries about Adam Wharton ?, but we can confirm @LFC have made direct calls ? to Crystal Palace ? this morning. Big development ?? pic.twitter.com/fGu99NnOi2 — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 12, 2026

It seems United enquired about Wharton yesterday, and Liverpool have followed by asking about the player this morning.

It remains to be seen, however, if this is going to lead to any kind of formal negotiation, as Palace will no doubt be keen to keep hold of Wharton for as long as possible.

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What does the future hold for Adam Wharton?

Wharton is a hugely important player for Palace, and they’ll surely be reluctant to make another big sale so soon after losing so many other key players, as well as their former manager Oliver Glasner.

It could be a tricky season ahead for the Eagles, and losing Wharton without that long left in the transfer window would only make things even tougher for them.

Still, money talks, and if Liverpool or United come in with a tempting offer, then Palace have shown they’re the kind of club who might have to accept a sale.

Who needs Adam Wharton more?

United have already signed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos to bolster their midfield this summer, though some fans might be questioning if it’s enough.

Santos is relatively unproven, so might not be ready to be first choice, while Tielemans is not getting any younger, so might not be ideal for playing week in, week out.

Wharton gets the balance right – he’s still young, but already has more minutes under his belt than Santos, so could be ready to become the focal point of the MUFC midfield.

Liverpool, meanwhile, might do well to bring in Wharton as an upgrade for Alexis Mac Allister, though it’s perhaps not an urgent situation.

The Reds have more pressing issues in defence and attack, where they’ve lost Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah on free transfers this summer.